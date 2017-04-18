Whole Foods employee arrested

A Bridgeport woman allegedly made fake returns at a Westport supermarket when her supervisor wasn't working, returning the funds to her personal account. Police said Whole Foods employee Shamonie Gibson , 20, admitted to the thefts, ranging from August to December of last year.

