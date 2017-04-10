Whole Foods cashier charged with theft
In December of 2016, Westport police were contacted by Whole Foods, 399 Post Road W., on the suspicion that one of their employees - 20-year-old Shamonie Gibson - was stealing funds from the company. An investigation revealed that Gibson was creating fake transactions and returning the funds into her own personal account, police said.
