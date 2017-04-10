What's closed and open on Good Friday...

What's closed and open on Good Friday in Westport

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

Sanjeev Singh takes a break from his shift at Dunkin Donuts and watches as members of different congregations process down the Post Road taking turns carrying a wooden cross to honor Good Friday. Kathleen O'Rourke/Staff photo less Sanjeev Singh takes a break from his shift at Dunkin Donuts and watches as members of different congregations process down the Post Road taking turns carrying a wooden cross to honor Good Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Open carry" bill shot down 1 hr Haruko57 19
News Long-sought East End grocer raises questions 16 hr Impeach Trump and... 1
News Police: Fairfield man tried to strangle his gir... 19 hr BPT 1
News Bridgeport Man Pleads Guilty In Fatal Shooting ... 19 hr BPT 2
News Staples Golfers Host Bridgeport Students 19 hr BPT 1
News Ganim eyes bigger stage 20 hr Samuels Furnace Man 3
News Bethel police seize 100 bags of heroin, arrest ... (Jul '09) 21 hr Samuels Furnace Man 115
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,754 • Total comments across all topics: 280,284,571

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC