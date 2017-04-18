Westport's Maker Faire expected to host 10,000
When Mark Mathias took his kids to a Maker Faire in New York City he was astounded by both the excitement the event brought but also how much they benefited intellectually from it. That transformative experience prompted him to bring a version of the Maker Faire to Westport just a year later in 2012, which exploded with enthusiasm from the outset.
