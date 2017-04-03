Westporter to Face Senate Scrutiny of His Bid to Head FDA
Sen. Chris Murphy will introduce Scott Gottlieb, a Westport resident and candidate to head the Food and Drug Administration, to fellow members of the Senate panel that's key to his confirmation - but that won't keep the nominee from having a bit of a rough ride among Democrats. At Wednesday's confirmation hearing by the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, Murphy is expected to talk about Gottlieb's career as a doctor - he once practiced at Stamford Hospital - and of his prior experience at the FDA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SHU student rushed to hospital after choking at...
|Mon
|Patrice Marie
|6
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Mon
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
|Water restored to Bridgeport complex after pipe...
|Mon
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Ganim's budget will not hike taxes
|Mon
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|North End Little League Opens Season
|Mon
|BPT
|1
|Norwalk police once again rated the worst in t...
|Apr 2
|Cors1117
|4
|Area Briefs: Norwalk mayor unhappy with Guardia... (Feb '09)
|Apr 1
|Rob
|1,077
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC