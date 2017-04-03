Westporter to Face Senate Scrutiny of...

Westporter to Face Senate Scrutiny of His Bid to Head FDA

Sen. Chris Murphy will introduce Scott Gottlieb, a Westport resident and candidate to head the Food and Drug Administration, to fellow members of the Senate panel that's key to his confirmation - but that won't keep the nominee from having a bit of a rough ride among Democrats. At Wednesday's confirmation hearing by the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, Murphy is expected to talk about Gottlieb's career as a doctor - he once practiced at Stamford Hospital - and of his prior experience at the FDA.

