Westport Woman Held on Drunken Driving Charges

Police said today they arrested Valerie Spinola, 53, of Hales Court, Westport on operating under the influence of drugs/alcohol with an additional count of having a minor child passenger in the car and failure to grant a right of way at an intersection in connection with a Nov. 27, 2016 crash in the area of 1819 Post Road East. Lt. David Farrell said she turned herself in Tuesday after medical records from Norwalk Hospital, where she was taken after the 5:20 p.m. crash, showed she was under the influence at the time.

