Westport Teen Arrested On Drug, Forgery Charges After Traffic Stop

A Westport teen stopped for using his cell phone while driving was arrested after police said they found alcohol, drugs and a fake ID in his car. On Thursday at around 4:30 p.m. an officer stopped a vehicle because the driver, identified as 18-year-old Stephen Lozyniak of Westport, was using his cell phone wile driving, according to police.

