Westport Teen Arrested On Drug, Forgery Charges After Traffic Stop
A Westport teen stopped for using his cell phone while driving was arrested after police said they found alcohol, drugs and a fake ID in his car. On Thursday at around 4:30 p.m. an officer stopped a vehicle because the driver, identified as 18-year-old Stephen Lozyniak of Westport, was using his cell phone wile driving, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Westport Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport deputy police chief retires with $45...
|3 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|7
|Westport Cops: Bridgeport Man Tried To Hide Pot...
|4 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|3
|Norwalk Police Cover up shots fired (Dec '15)
|11 hr
|Robby Rob
|6
|MGM interested in building 3rd Connecticut casino
|19 hr
|BPT
|2
|Police: Fairfield man tried to strangle his gir...
|20 hr
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Long-sought East End grocer raises questions
|20 hr
|America Gentleman...
|4
|College presidents ask Trump to protect - Dream...
|Tue
|spud
|7
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC