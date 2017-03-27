Westport police warn of possible Saug...

Westport police warn of possible Saugatuck Shores flooding

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: Westport News

Sgt. Sergeant David Wolf said in a statement Saturday: "Individuals who plan on traveling in or out of the Saugatuck Shores section of town are advised that there may be limited access during today's high tide. Today's high tide will be at 3:30 p.m. The bridge spanning Harbor Road is in the process of being replaced, and therefore the only way to access the Island is via Canal Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kintsugi / Kintsukuroi art, Japanese 2 hr Lakeside Pottery ... 1
News Westport resident William Trefzger was charged ... 9 hr Big bubba 2
News Bridgeport settling black cop's discrimination ... 18 hr BPT 1
News Photographer Frank Gerratana snapped this photo... Fri Samuels Furnace Man 6
News Celebrate Spring With Greater Bridgeport Sympho... Thu Alphonse 2
News Cops: Reaching for his wallet, diner shoots sel... Thu Alphonse 4
News Shelton Student Photographer: 'I'm Scared Of Th... Mar 28 jeffery 5
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,869 • Total comments across all topics: 279,973,905

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC