Westport police warn of possible Saugatuck Shores flooding
Sgt. Sergeant David Wolf said in a statement Saturday: "Individuals who plan on traveling in or out of the Saugatuck Shores section of town are advised that there may be limited access during today's high tide. Today's high tide will be at 3:30 p.m. The bridge spanning Harbor Road is in the process of being replaced, and therefore the only way to access the Island is via Canal Road.
