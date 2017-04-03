Westport Police: Stamford Man Arrested For Stuffing 'Goose' Down Pants
A Stamford man who stuffed a bottle of Grey Goose vodka down his pants in a Post Road liquor store was arrested for shoplifting Thursday, police said. On Feb. 17, Westport officers responded to Castle Wine & Spirits, where employees said a man had stolen a bottle of vodka valued at $56.99 and left in a red Chevy Trailblazer, police said.
