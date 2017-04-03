Westport Police: Housekeeper Stole Checks from Clients

A Norwalk housekeeper was arrested Thursday for attempting to rob two clients by stealing checks from their Westport homes, police said. Diana Parra, 48, of Cavanaugh Street, turned herself in to police and was charged with two counts each of third-degree forgery, third-degree larceny and sixth-degree larceny in connection with the two incidents, police said.

