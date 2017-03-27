Westport Police Charge Man With Viola...

Westport Police Charge Man With Violating Protective Order Via Facebook

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Norwalk Daily Voice

A Stamford man was arrested in Westport on charges of violating restraining order after he tried to make contact with his victim via Facebook, Westport police said. Westport police said they received a complaint Jan. 10 from the victim, who said had filed a restraining order against Tyler Healy, 26, lear year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Norwalk police once again rated the worst in t... 16 hr Cors1117 4
News Area Briefs: Norwalk mayor unhappy with Guardia... (Feb '09) Sat Rob 1,077
time to disband the norwalk police commission (Feb '11) Sat Rob 19
The Nowalk OUT OF CONTROL CRIME WAVE CONTINUES (Oct '11) Sat Rob 3
News Police investigate shooting in Norwalk (Feb '12) Sat Rob 11
News Ganim's budget will not hike taxes Sat BPT 1
News Bridgeport police to reopen substation near Tru... Sat BPT 1
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,807 • Total comments across all topics: 280,020,874

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC