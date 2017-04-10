Westport Police Arrest Contractor Aga...

Westport Police Arrest Contractor Again For Taking Payment For No Work

Westport Police arrested a contractor for the third time this year after a resident complained that they hired him but he did not do any work. A resident of a North Avenue home reported on Feb. 16 that he had hired Jeffrey Chirillo, 36, of Milford, to do work on his home, police said.

