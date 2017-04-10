Westport Lifeguard Charged With Filmi...

Westport Lifeguard Charged With Filming Co-Workers Gets Probation

A former Westport lifeguard accused of filming his female co-workers will receive five years probation and a suspended jail sentence after pleading guilty to five counts of voyeurism, according to the Stamford Advocate. The former lifeguard at Burying Hill Beach, 30-year-old Michael Collins, was arrested in December 2015 and charged at the time with 431 counts of voyeurism, 431 counts of eavesdropping and one count of possession of child pornography after police said he placed miniature cameras in the lifeguard shack at the beach.

