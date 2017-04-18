Westport Fire study moving after delay, draft recommends...
The final report will be delivered next week, according to Robert Finn , senior manager at Matrix Consulting Group , hired by the town for $67,500 to conduct the study. The report was originally expected months ago, but a first draft didn't come in until late March.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawmakers: Trump's Cuts Will Hurt Seniors, Kids...
|5 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|8
|Do you spell it "jeez" or "geez" (May '10)
|Wed
|Bill OReilly
|35
|Police: Fairfield man tried to strangle his gir...
|Wed
|Bill OReilly
|4
|MGM interested in building 3rd Connecticut casino
|Wed
|Bill OReilly
|4
|Will Bridgeport residents demand tax cut?
|Wed
|Bill OReilly
|3
|Westport Cops: Bridgeport Man Tried To Hide Pot...
|Wed
|Bill OReilly
|4
|Bridgeport deputy police chief retires with $45...
|Wed
|Samuels Furnace Man
|7
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC