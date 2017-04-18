Westport Fire study moving after dela...

Westport Fire study moving after delay, draft recommends...

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Westport News

The final report will be delivered next week, according to Robert Finn , senior manager at Matrix Consulting Group , hired by the town for $67,500 to conduct the study. The report was originally expected months ago, but a first draft didn't come in until late March.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawmakers: Trump's Cuts Will Hurt Seniors, Kids... 5 hr Lawrence Wolf 8
Poll Do you spell it "jeez" or "geez" (May '10) Wed Bill OReilly 35
News Police: Fairfield man tried to strangle his gir... Wed Bill OReilly 4
News MGM interested in building 3rd Connecticut casino Wed Bill OReilly 4
News Will Bridgeport residents demand tax cut? Wed Bill OReilly 3
News Westport Cops: Bridgeport Man Tried To Hide Pot... Wed Bill OReilly 4
News Bridgeport deputy police chief retires with $45... Wed Samuels Furnace Man 7
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,133 • Total comments across all topics: 280,445,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC