Westport couple opens Sola Salons in Wilton
Local beauty professionals without the wherewithal to open a business can now rent a space at Sola Salon Studios in the Wilton River Park Shopping Center . The 18-studio office at 5 River Road offers licensed beauty professionals 24/7 access to an outfitted space with cabins, sinks, shelves and individual air conditioning and heating units.
