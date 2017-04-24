Westport Cops: Trumbull Woman Found W...

Westport Cops: Trumbull Woman Found With Gun In Car

A 52-year-old Trumbull woman was arrested on weapons charges Tuesday, after Westport officers found her sitting in a car with a gun last month, police said. Lauren Abriola, of Aspen Lane, was charged with carrying a pistol or revolver without a permit and weapon in a motor vehicle, police said.

