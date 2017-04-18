Westport cops charge Stratford man in...

Westport cops charge Stratford man in $27,000 credit card fraud

A Stratford man has been arrested for using people's credit card information to pay phony companies he set up to steal $27,000, police said. Detectives first learned of the case In November 2014 when one of the victims came to Westport Police headquarters to report of fraudulent activity on his credit card.

