Victims Seek To Freeze Assets Of Two ...

Victims Seek To Freeze Assets Of Two Men Charged In Sex Trafficking Ring

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

Two men who say they were victimized by a sex-trafficking ring that preyed on mentally ill and drug-addicted individuals are seeking to freeze the assets of two of the suspects. The filing in Superior Court in Bridgeport Wednesday by attorney Joel T. Faxon is the first step in a personal injury lawsuit Faxon said he plans to bring on behalf of several alleged victims of the ring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport settling black cop's discrimination ... 5 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
News SHU student rushed to hospital after choking at... Mon Patrice Marie 6
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Mon Coonway Tweety 2,658
News Water restored to Bridgeport complex after pipe... Mon Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Ganim's budget will not hike taxes Mon Samuels Furnace Man 2
News North End Little League Opens Season Mon BPT 1
Norwalk police once again rated the worst in t... Apr 2 Cors1117 4
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pakistan
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,469 • Total comments across all topics: 280,069,385

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC