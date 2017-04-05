Victims Seek To Freeze Assets Of Two Men Charged In Sex Trafficking Ring

Two men who say they were victimized by a sex-trafficking ring that preyed on mentally ill and drug-addicted individuals are seeking to freeze the assets of two of the suspects. The filing in Superior Court in Bridgeport Wednesday by attorney Joel T. Faxon is the first step in a personal injury lawsuit Faxon said he plans to bring on behalf of several alleged victims of the ring.

