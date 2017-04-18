Veterinarians don't believe coyote trapping is the solution

Local veterinarians agree the area has a coyote problem and methods aside from trapping the wild animals are the most effective and safest way to suppress them. Melissa Shapiro , a veterinarian of Visiting Vet Service in Westport, recently conducted an education campaign and visited all the town veterinary clinics as well as Norwalk Veterinary Hospital to hand out flyers for clients on non-lethal solutions for coyote conflicts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.