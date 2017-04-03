Tractor-trailer accident closes 2 SB ...

Tractor-trailer accident closes 2 SB lanes on I-95

Southbound traffic on I-95 is crawling after a tractor-trailer accident shut down two lanes on a rainly Tuesday, April 4, 2017. Southbound traffic on I-95 is crawling after a tractor-trailer accident shut down two lanes on a rainly Tuesday, April 4, 2017.

