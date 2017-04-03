Three Staples Students Headed to July Singapore Summit
Three Staples High School students have been chosen to represent the school at July's Hwa Chong Asia-Pacific Young Leaders Summit in Singapore. Hwa Chong Institution invites only the top student leaders from some of the best schools around the world to the summit.
