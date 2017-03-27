The Wheels on the Bus
Liam Kelley, 5, of Westport today enjoys a turn at the wheel of a Greater Bridgeport Transit bus at the 12th annual Touch-A-Truck event at Coleytown Elementary School, a fundraiser for the Westport Weston Cooperative Nursery School.
