The head of the world's largest hedge fund explains the guiding principle to his success
Ask great investors who their biggest influences are and you'll hear names like Warren Buffett and Paul Tudor Jones over and over again. Ask Ray Dalio, head of the world's biggest hedge fund, about the people who shaped his career and he won't name drop anyone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|6 hr
|payme
|41
|Do you spell it "jeez" or "geez" (May '10)
|14 hr
|Memem1232
|34
|Shelton baseball coach Marocco dies (Apr '08)
|18 hr
|History phart
|40
|Will Bridgeport residents demand tax cut?
|Sat
|BPT
|1
|Long-sought East End grocer raises questions
|Sat
|Samuels Furnace Man
|3
|Police: Fairfield man tried to strangle his gir...
|Apr 14
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Staples Golfers Host Bridgeport Students
|Apr 14
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC