TEAM Westport Teen Diversity Essay Wi...

TEAM Westport Teen Diversity Essay Winner

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Westport Now

Staples High School sophomore Chet Ellis, 15, tonight shows off his winning first place certificate in the TEAM Westport teen diversity essay contest whose white privilege theme attracted international attention. He won his $1,000 prize for his essay "The Colors of Privilege" in which he said, Honestly, "I never really thought much about white privilege until I moved to Westport ... We need to make sure there is an open discourse that includes a more diverse history and sensitivity to each other."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News SHU student rushed to hospital after choking at... 15 hr Patrice Marie 6
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) 20 hr Coonway Tweety 2,658
News Water restored to Bridgeport complex after pipe... 20 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Ganim's budget will not hike taxes 21 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
News North End Little League Opens Season 21 hr BPT 1
Norwalk police once again rated the worst in t... Sun Cors1117 4
News Area Briefs: Norwalk mayor unhappy with Guardia... (Feb '09) Sat Rob 1,077
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,504 • Total comments across all topics: 280,042,797

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC