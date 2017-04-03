TEAM Westport Teen Diversity Essay Winner
Staples High School sophomore Chet Ellis, 15, tonight shows off his winning first place certificate in the TEAM Westport teen diversity essay contest whose white privilege theme attracted international attention. He won his $1,000 prize for his essay "The Colors of Privilege" in which he said, Honestly, "I never really thought much about white privilege until I moved to Westport ... We need to make sure there is an open discourse that includes a more diverse history and sensitivity to each other."
