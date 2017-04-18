Stratford Man Charged In $27,000 Credit Card Fraud Scheme In Westport
A second person has been arrested in Westport in a credit card scheme that racked up $27,000 in fraudulent charges on a Westport resident's credit card, according to police. Marc Alexander, 36, of Stratford was charged with first-degree identity theft, illegal use of credit card, second-degree larceny, first-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit identity theft, conspiracy to commit illegal use of credit card, conspiracy to commit second-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny.
