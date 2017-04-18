Stratford Man Charged In $27,000 Cred...

Stratford Man Charged In $27,000 Credit Card Fraud Scheme In Westport

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Westport Daily Voice

A second person has been arrested in Westport in a credit card scheme that racked up $27,000 in fraudulent charges on a Westport resident's credit card, according to police. Marc Alexander, 36, of Stratford was charged with first-degree identity theft, illegal use of credit card, second-degree larceny, first-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit identity theft, conspiracy to commit illegal use of credit card, conspiracy to commit second-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Westport Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Norwalk Police Cover up shots fired (Dec '15) 6 hr Robby Rob 6
News Westport Cops: Bridgeport Man Tried To Hide Pot... 14 hr BPT 2
News MGM interested in building 3rd Connecticut casino 14 hr BPT 2
News Police: Fairfield man tried to strangle his gir... 14 hr America Gentleman... 3
News Bridgeport deputy police chief retires with $45... 15 hr America Gentleman... 6
News Long-sought East End grocer raises questions 15 hr America Gentleman... 4
News College presidents ask Trump to protect - Dream... 21 hr spud 7
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,735 • Total comments across all topics: 280,401,796

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC