Staples High School senior Claire Dinshaw speaks about her experience with hate speech at school.
Claudia Connor, president of IICONN, a new immigrant and refugee resettlement program was one of five panelists at the April 25 panel discussion, hosted by The Democratic Women of Westport and the Democratic Town Committee, on the topic of raising children during the Donald Trump presidency. less Claudia Connor, president of IICONN, a new immigrant and refugee resettlement program was one of five panelists at the April 25 panel discussion, hosted by The Democratic Women of Westport and the Democratic ... more Those words were splashed across the wall of a bathroom stall at Staples High School for weeks, an example of hate speech that senior Claire Dinshaw said has become more commonplace.
