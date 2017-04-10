Stamford man charged with shoplifting...

Stamford man charged with shoplifting from Westport liquor store

Police said James Coates was caught on surveillance video stuffing a bottle of Grey Goose vodka - worth $56.99 - into his pants and shoplifting it Feb. 17 from Castle Wine & Spirits, 1439 Post Road East in Westport. Coates, a resident of Southward Drive in Stamford, was arrested April 6 by Norwalk Police for the Westport warrant out for his arrest.

