Sports Venue Sound Apr 27, 2017 Liberty University's Unique Concert Hall

Liberty University's School of Music has a new, unique venue for orchestral and choral music inside its 141,000-square-foot Center for Music and Worship Arts. The facility sports adjustable architectural acoustics, which work in conjunction with a Meyer Sound's The hall is not only used for a variety of music styles and events, but also schools within the university, all of which have different needs that have to be met by the space.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pro Sound News.