Sports Venue Sound Apr 27, 2017 Liber...

Sports Venue Sound Apr 27, 2017 Liberty University's Unique Concert Hall

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Pro Sound News

Liberty University's School of Music has a new, unique venue for orchestral and choral music inside its 141,000-square-foot Center for Music and Worship Arts. The facility sports adjustable architectural acoustics, which work in conjunction with a Meyer Sound's The hall is not only used for a variety of music styles and events, but also schools within the university, all of which have different needs that have to be met by the space.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pro Sound News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Open carry" bill shot down 6 hr Haruko57 52
News Colorblends Garden dazzles with spring flowers 6 hr BPT 1
News Redding should worry about not joining health d... (Apr '09) 14 hr Honey dope 4
News House with a bloody history (Sep '08) Wed Motherofadisabled... 55
News Navin's girlfriend makes court appearance in ho... Apr 9 America Gentleman... 4
News Bridgeport man charged with DUI in Westport Apr 9 America Gentleman... 1
News Westport resident William Trefzger was charged ... Apr 1 Big bubba 2
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Coastal Flood Statement for Fairfield County was issued at April 27 at 10:53PM EDT

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,920 • Total comments across all topics: 280,610,405

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC