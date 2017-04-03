SoNo Baking Co. & Cafe to close in We...

SoNo Baking Co. & Cafe to close in Westport

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

SoNo Baking Company & CafeA's downtown Westport location is set to close by early summer, according to owner John Barricelli. SoNo Baking Company & CafeA's downtown Westport location is set to close by early summer, according to owner John Barricelli.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News SHU student rushed to hospital after choking at... Mon Patrice Marie 6
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Mon Coonway Tweety 2,658
News Water restored to Bridgeport complex after pipe... Mon Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Ganim's budget will not hike taxes Mon Samuels Furnace Man 2
News North End Little League Opens Season Mon BPT 1
Norwalk police once again rated the worst in t... Apr 2 Cors1117 4
News Area Briefs: Norwalk mayor unhappy with Guardia... (Feb '09) Apr 1 Rob 1,077
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Fairfield County was issued at April 05 at 3:29AM EDT

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,969 • Total comments across all topics: 280,062,491

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC