SEEN: Caroline House Starry Night 2017

Saturday

Caroline House held its annual Starry Night Gala at the Inn at Longshore in Westport on April 21, 2017. Caroline House's mission is to enable women and children to reach the fullness of their potential through education in English language and life skills.

