SCOTS Eye Stem Cell Study Exceeds Research Goals

This is testimony of the value and importance of the research contributions SCOTS is making to the stem cell field" WESTPORT, CT, USA, April 14, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Stem Cell Ophthalmology Treatment Study or SCOTS has exceeded its research contribution goals as reported in Research Gate- the premier professional network for scientists and researchers. Currently Research Gate members have read articles provided by the SCOTS clinicians almost 300 times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.