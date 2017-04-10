Schools await community feedback to g...

Schools await community feedback to guide future planning

Through the month of April, all stakeholders will have the chance to have their voices heard in the form of a survey . The questionnaire, developed by the school board's strategic planning committee, seeks input on what the district is doing well and what it needs to improve upon.

