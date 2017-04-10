Schools await community feedback to guide future planning
Through the month of April, all stakeholders will have the chance to have their voices heard in the form of a survey . The questionnaire, developed by the school board's strategic planning committee, seeks input on what the district is doing well and what it needs to improve upon.
