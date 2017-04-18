Salesman Can't Land Sale, Throws Rocks At Westport Eatery
An Ansonia man who thought he could get a Westport restaurant to buy cleaning product from him by spraying it on multiple surfaces got arrested after throwing rocks at the business when he surprisingly didn't land the sale. Police were dispatched to a restaurant on Riverside Avenue Thursday afternoon around 1 p.m. on a report of a man who had entered and caused a disturbance.
