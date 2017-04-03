Robert King of Danbury was charged last week with promoting prostitution and witness tampering.
Bruce J. Bemer, of Glastonbury, leaves Superior Court in Danbury last week after his arrest in connection with a human trafficking ring. Bruce J. Bemer, of Glastonbury, leaves Superior Court in Danbury last week after his arrest in connection with a human trafficking ring.
