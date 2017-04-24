Repeated calls to ex lead to charges

A Bridgeport woman who police said made repeated, and unsubstantiated, claims of child abuse against her ex-husband was arrested on a warrant Tuesday. Maria H. Pereira , 50, was picked up by police as she was discharged from St. Vincent 's Behavioral Health Center in Westport.

