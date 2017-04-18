'Raising Children in Trump's America' Subject of Tuesday Panel Discussion

The Democratic Women of Westport will host a panel entitled "Raising Children in Trump's America" on Tuesday, organizers announced. The discussion from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Branson Hall, Christ & Holy Trinity Church, 75 Church Lane, will explore "how to address the needs emerging in our community as a result of the new political landscape, including recent executive actions and political directives," an announcement said.

