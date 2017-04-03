Rain And Thunderstorms To Follow Sunny Monday In Westport
Monday's sunny weather could give way to rain and thunderstorms ahead of a mostly wet week in Fairfield County. It will be partly sunny Monday, with a high near 58, according to the National Weather Service.
