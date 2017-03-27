Proclaiming American Revolution Month
Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe today presents a proclamation to Robert Mitchell, president of the Westport Historical Society, declaring April American Revolution Month in Westport. The presentation was made at a reception marking the opening of the Society's "The British Are Coming" exhibit, which details the 1777 British landing at Compo Beach and march to Danbury where they destroyed the Continental Army's munitions.
