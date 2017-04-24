Police: Pawn Shop Sales Lead To 'Know...

Police: Pawn Shop Sales Lead To 'Known Criminal' In Westport Burglary

Read more: The Darien Daily Voice

A Norwalk man who sold items he stole from a Westport home at a Bridgeport pawn shop was arrested Monday on burglary and larceny charges, police said. Ernest Bailey, 49, of Wilton Road, who police identified as a "known criminal," was charged with third-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary, third-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny and credit card theft, police said.

