Police: Pawn Shop Sales Lead To 'Known Criminal' In Westport Burglary

A Norwalk man who sold items he stole from a Westport home at a Bridgeport pawn shop was arrested Monday on burglary and larceny charges, police said. Ernest Bailey, 49, of Wilton Road, who police identified as a "known criminal," was charged with third-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary, third-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny and credit card theft, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Darien Daily Voice.