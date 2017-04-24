Panel Discusses 'Raising Children in Trump's America'
Westporter Rob Simmelkjaer tonight moderated a Democratic Women of Westport-hosted panel discussion entitled "Raising Children in Trump's America" attended by approximately 50 persons at Branson Hall, Christ & Holy Trinity Church. The discussion included commentary on policy shifts being felt in Fairfield County, how immigrant and refugee families in the local community are faring, the social impact of Trump's rhetoric on schools and community, and how parents can talk to children in a way that is not fear-based but authentic.
