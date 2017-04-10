Old Westport firehouse now a trattoria

Old Westport firehouse now a trattoria

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

Chef de cuisine Matt Arcomone, Executive Chef Marc Vetri, Culinary Director Brad Spence and Chef de cuisine Drew DiTomo enjoy a few laughs during a soft opening of the new Amis restaurant in Bedford Square on March 30 in Westport. less Chef de cuisine Matt Arcomone, Executive Chef Marc Vetri, Culinary Director Brad Spence and Chef de cuisine Drew DiTomo enjoy a few laughs during a soft opening of the new Amis restaurant in Bedford Square on ... more Executive Director of Operations with Amis, Jeff Benjamin talks with staff in the kitchen during a soft opening of the new Amis restaurant in Bedford Square on Thursday March 30, 3017 in Westport Conn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Open carry" bill shot down 1 hr Marauder 5
News Bridgeport Man Receives 12 Years For Tying Up W... 7 hr America Gentleman... 1
News Bridgeport deputy police chief retires with $45... Sun America Gentleman... 4
News Bridgeport duo nabbed for additional burglary c... Sun America Gentleman... 3
News Navin's girlfriend makes court appearance in ho... Sun America Gentleman... 4
News Bridgeport man charged with DUI in Westport Sun America Gentleman... 1
News Donations asked to help Newtown police dog with... Sun BPT 2
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,797 • Total comments across all topics: 280,202,720

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC