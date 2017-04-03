Old Westport firehouse now a Roman-style trattoria

Chef du Cuisine Matt Arcomone, Executive Chef Marc Vetri, Culinary Director Brad Spence and Chef Du Cuisine Drew DiTomo enjoy a few laughs together during a soft opening of the new Amis restaurant in Bedford Square on Thursday March 30, 3017 in Westport Conn. Amis is a Roman Trattoria created by Marc vetri who owns three Amis restaurants in Philadelpha Pa.

