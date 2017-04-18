Old Greenwich Shop Opens Second Location In Westport
This one, however, has a coffee bar and play area so youngsters can be entertained with crayons and toys while patrons dine on light bites and caffeine between trying on clothes. The new shop is called Fred Sip and Shop and it opened Thursday, April 13. The store, which has been in Old Greenwich since October 2009, is the mastermind of Fairfield County residents Kelley Frey and Shereen Koshnoodi.
