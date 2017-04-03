Norwalk's Connecticut Theater Ballet Expanding Into Westport
Connecticut Theatre Ballet , which already has a Main Street studio in Norwalk, is expanding to a new space on Westport's Ketchum Street. The new Westport Dance Studios features three separate studios, a dressing room with lockers, a student lounge, study area, full kitchen, ample parking and more on a quiet street with a gated patio.
