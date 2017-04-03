Norwalk's Connecticut Theater Ballet ...

Norwalk's Connecticut Theater Ballet Expanding Into Westport

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Wilton Daily Voice

Connecticut Theatre Ballet , which already has a Main Street studio in Norwalk, is expanding to a new space on Westport's Ketchum Street. The new Westport Dance Studios features three separate studios, a dressing room with lockers, a student lounge, study area, full kitchen, ample parking and more on a quiet street with a gated patio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wilton Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Open carry" bill shot down 1 hr Marauder 3
News Bridgeport deputy police chief retires with $45... 12 hr America Gentleman... 4
News Bridgeport duo nabbed for additional burglary c... 12 hr America Gentleman... 3
News Navin's girlfriend makes court appearance in ho... 12 hr America Gentleman... 4
News Bridgeport man charged with DUI in Westport 19 hr America Gentleman... 1
News Donations asked to help Newtown police dog with... 20 hr BPT 2
News Photographer Frank Gerratana snapped this photo... Sat America Gentleman... 7
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,880 • Total comments across all topics: 280,190,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC