Norwalk man arrested on drug charges in Fairfield
Norwalk resident David Rosales , 23, was taken into custody early Saturday morning after police saw a car parked in the Rio Bravo lot on Commerce Drive with its doors open. A woman was walking near the vehicle, and when police talked to her, she at first said she pulled into the lot because she was too drunk to drive.
Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
