Non-resident tuition students at Westport schools?
The school board is kicking around the idea of offering non-residents the opportunity to attend Westport's top-ranked schools, for a fee. Superintendent Colleen Palmer pitched the idea to board members Monday as something many districts in the area already offer as a way to make extra revenue.
