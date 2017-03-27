'Newtown' Comes to Westport
Former Sandy Hook teacher Abbey Clements is pictured in the documentary "Newtown, which was shown today at the Westport Woman's Club sponsored by the Westport Library, and the League of Women Voters of Westport. The screening was followed by a discussion with Clements and CNN anchor and Westport resident Alisyn Camerota.
