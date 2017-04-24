New Look at Old Car
A visitor looks over a 1913 Mercer Raceabout, one of the cars on display today at the Fairfield County Concours d'Caffeine at the Metro-North Westport train station in Saugatuck. The event, which benefits the Westport Police Benevolent Association scholarship fund, runs until noon.
Read more at Westport Now.
