Minute Man 10K Winners

Winner of the 10K race in today's 39th annual Minute Man Race sponsored by the Westport Young Woman's League at Compo Beach were Petteri Kuorikoski, 40, of Westport and first place female finisher was Mary Dolan-Zengo, 51, of Wilton. According to Natalie Fonteyne of Westport, past WYWL presidnet, today's races had a combined total of over 1,200 registered participants - the oldest registered was 97 and the youngest was a 1-year-old in the 100-yard dash.

