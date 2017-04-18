Minute Man 10K Winners

Minute Man 10K Winners

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Westport Now

Winner of the 10K race in today's 39th annual Minute Man Race sponsored by the Westport Young Woman's League at Compo Beach were Petteri Kuorikoski, 40, of Westport and first place female finisher was Mary Dolan-Zengo, 51, of Wilton. According to Natalie Fonteyne of Westport, past WYWL presidnet, today's races had a combined total of over 1,200 registered participants - the oldest registered was 97 and the youngest was a 1-year-old in the 100-yard dash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Photos: new art show celebrates the beauty of B... 29 min Samuels Furnace Man 2
News 30 years since collapse of L'Ambiance Plaza 30 min Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Bridgeport delays use of cop cameras 11 hr America Gentleman... 4
News Police: Fairfield man tried to strangle his gir... Fri Bill OReilly 5
News Norwalk Man Arrested For Allegedly Bilking Aili... (Sep '10) Apr 21 Vt lady 5
News Navin's girlfriend makes court appearance in ho... Apr 9 America Gentleman... 4
News Bridgeport man charged with DUI in Westport Apr 9 America Gentleman... 1
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,022 • Total comments across all topics: 280,526,128

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC