Marshal: Cause of Cross Highway fire undetermined
A Westport firefighter holds one of two dogs rescued from a house fire on Cross Highway on Monday. An occupant inside the house was also rescued by police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|4 hr
|javawhey
|54
|Colorblends Garden dazzles with spring flowers
|Thu
|BPT
|1
|Redding should worry about not joining health d... (Apr '09)
|Thu
|Honey dope
|4
|House with a bloody history (Sep '08)
|Wed
|Motherofadisabled...
|55
|Navin's girlfriend makes court appearance in ho...
|Apr 9
|America Gentleman...
|4
|Bridgeport man charged with DUI in Westport
|Apr 9
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Westport resident William Trefzger was charged ...
|Apr 1
|Big bubba
|2
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC